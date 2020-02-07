Joji Run Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Joji Run Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Following the critical acclaim he received from his debut studio album BALLADS 1 Joji returns with more of what we’ve come to love him for. The Japanese singer and rapper is a pillar of the collective’s 88rising, and his upcoming sophomore album will blow our minds all over again if “Run” is any indication of what we can expect.

Hypebeast puts it best when they note that Joji’s continuous commitment to his sound is what keeps his core fanbase coming back. With “Run,” we see a blend of several genres but, this time around, there’s a focus on the rock-fueled instrumental.

The track was released alongside a video directed by Aisultan Seitov, which sees the star rushing through a stretch limousine that never seems to end.

The vehicle is filled with boozy beverages, surface-level influencers, and the overall woes of celebrity. Joji attempts to escape, coming across multiple obstacles on his way.

Despite having been released over a year ago, his hit single “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK” is enjoying a recent push thanks to social platforms like TikTok. Are you looking forward to hearing what Joji comes up with next?

Quotable Lyrics:

I fell for your magic, I tasted your skin

And though this is tragic, at least I found the end

I witnessed your madness, you shed light on my sins

And if we share in this sadness, then where have you been?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...