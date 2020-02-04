Joyner Lucas Revenge Mp3 Download Lyrics

Joyner Lucas Revenge Mp3 Download Lyrics

Another chapter of the ADHD-in-pieces album by Joyner Lucas has arrived. Joyner has come through to deliver “Revenge” in its finished state after previewing the somber banger with his two-part visuals for “ADHD.”

Centering around the diminishing returns of his own performance, Joyner’s toxic behavioral analysis sees him returning to his origins in storytelling.

Taking to a haunting piano loop, Joyner deftly controls his cadence to build anticipation for the inevitable drop. When the drums do hit, they add a new layer of urgency to his reflection.

“Give me a pen, I don’t even drink, but fuck it, I need some Henny and gin,” he raps, in the tracks’ second verse. “Plenty of sins, I broke my bitch’s heart, she’ll never forgive me again.” Of all the songs released thus far, “Revenge” feels like a highlight in many ways.

Easily the darkest fragment of the picture, Joyner’s intensity and seemingly endless array of flows speak to the hunger within him. By this point, he seems fully committed to honoring the vision of his staggered release, so we may as well enjoy the ride. What has been your favorite drop thus far?

Quotable Lyrics

Give me a pen, I don’t even drink

But fuck it, I need some Henny and gin

Plenty of sins

I broke my bitch’s heart, she’ll never forgive me again

Where have you been?

I had to go find myself, I killed and buried my friends

I never could swim

I used to push some weight with niggas who been in the gym

Come step in my Timbs

You could not walk in my path, I never caught no cabs, I had to walk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...