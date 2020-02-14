Justin Bieber Changes Album Zip Download Mixtape

He has proclaimed marriage to have changed his life and Changes also prove it has changed his perspective on his career. Justin Bieber’s latest project marks a slight shift from what Beliebers has become used to over the years.

Yes, Bieber falls in line with the pop jams that will eventually get top charts, but it’s filled with love ballads full of Hailey Bieber’s R&B theme.

It’s been four years since Bieber has offered us a full-length project and Changes is a cool dropoff on Valentine’s Day that is sure to be a success.

His 2015 album Purpose was seen as the record where Bieber transitioned from kiddie pop star to an adult showing off a little swagger with R&B influences.

In the same light, Changes debuts his transition from out of control superstar to in-love husband and focused entertainer. Expect to hear more dialed back, mellow ballads and less of his dance-pop uptempo hits.

Bieber featured a handful of artists to help share the Changes stage including Quavo, Post Malone, Clever, Kehlani, Travis Scott, Lil Dicky, and Summer Walker. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. All Around Me

2. Habitual

3. Come Around Me

4. Intentions ft. Quavo

5. Yummy

6. Available

7. Forever ft. Post Malone & Clever

8. Running Over ft. Lil Dicky

9. Take It Out On Me

10. Second Emotion ft. Travis Scott

11. Get Me ft. Kehlani

12. E.T.A.

13. Changes

14. Confirmation

15. That’s What Love Is

16. At LEast For Now

17. Yummy ( Summer Walker Remix) ft. Summer Walker

