Justin Bieber Changes Album Zip Download Tracklist

When he prepares to release his first album, Changes, in over four years, Justin Bieber has unveiled the tracklist.

The pop superstar enlists some famous friends with Kehlani for the 17 tracks, including the previously released singles “Yummy” and “Get Me.” Quavo appears on “Intentions” and Post Malone and Clever on “Forever.” Other collaborators are Travis Scott

(“Second Emotion”) and Lil Dicky (“Running Over”). The album closes out with the remix to “Yummy” featuring Summer Walker.

Bieber teamed up with Spotify to reveal the tracklist through a custom “What Changes Track Are You?” filter on Instagram. The interactive filter offered a sneak peek into what songs are on the album through flickering titles that fans were able to piece together.

Changes, the follow-up to 2015’s Purpose, is due Feb. 14. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums because of where I’m at in my life,” he said of the “futuristic R&B/pop project,” which Billboard likened to 2013’s Journals.

He will return to the road on his “Changes Tour.” The North American arena trek kicks off May 14 in Seattle, with special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith. You can also catch him performing on “SNL” this weekend with host RuPaul.

CHANGES TRACKLIST

“All Around Me” “Habitual” “Come Around Me” “Intentions” feat. Quavo “Yummy” “Available” “Forever” feat. Post Malone and Clever “Running Over” feat. Lil Dicky “Take It Out On Me” “Second Emotion” feat. Travis Scott “Get Me” feat. Kehlani “ETA” “Changes” “Confirmation” “That’s What Love Is” “At Least for Now” “Yummy” (Summer Walker Remix)

