Justin Bieber Ft Quavo Intentions Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

They have recently been spotted at a Los Angeles daycare filming the music video for their collaboration, and now Justin Bieber and Quavo are delivering their single “Intentions.” Bieber’s forthcoming anticipated project Changes is rumored to drop this March, so in recent weeks the singer has issued a heavy rollout.

He shared with his Summer Walker remix his chart-topping “Yummy” single, and Bieber also revealed his up-close-and-personal Seasons docuseries.

In the opening for their “Intentions” music video, Bieber and Quavo highlight stories of people who have overcome hardships or endure obstacles while trying to make their dreams come true.

Those featured along with their families are shown throughout the visual, as well, with a motivational message that we’re all capable of and have the ability to overcome anything that is stacked against us.

Bieber is filmed surprising the regular folks who are helping to uplift their communities and both he and Quavo are shown kicking it with kids. Check out the light-hearted pop bop and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Shout-out to your mom and dad for makin’ you

Standin’ ovation, they did a great job raisin’ you

When I create, you’re my muse

That kind of smile that makes the news

Can’t nobody throw shade on your name in these streets

Triple threat, you’re a boss, you a bae, you a beast

