Justin Bieber Ft Summer Walker Yummy Remix Mp3 Download Lyrics

Justin Bieber Ft Summer Walker Yummy Remix Mp3 Download Lyrics

Justin Bieber followed up on the Kehlani-assisted “Want Me” with his promise to deliver a remix of his “Yummy” song, featuring Summer Walker’s vocals.

The cut leaves the composition of the track pretty much the same as Walker steps in to deliver on one verse and a pair of accompanying ad-libs.

The track’s first version first touched down last month and made its debut

at No. 2. Along with “Get Me,” “Yummy” is set to appear on Bieber’s forthcoming Changes album. It will mark the crooner’s first full-length outing since Purpose (2015) and arrives on February 14th. Enjoy the “Yummy remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

You already know, I got it

Can’t keep flexin’ on you when you can’t stop this

You already know, you want this

If you talkin’ then you ain’t doin’ nothin’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...