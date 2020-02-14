Justin Bieber Ft Travis Scott Second Emotion Mp3 Download Lyrics

Friends frequently call each other when they reach the booth, and that is exactly what Justin Bieber did for his new Changes effort.

Early Valentine’s Day morning dropped the singer’s fifth studio album and features mellow, slow-down songs that refer to an in-love, married pop star.

Bieber limited his appearances to just a handful of artists like Travis Scott, his frequent collaborator.

The brief introduction of the Cactus Jack raper combines seamlessly with the animated, whimsical pop sound.

“Second Emotion” is a single that is about falling head-over-heels for somebody and wanting to know if that person feels the same way, too.

It’s Valentine’s Day drop is perfect for the love-filled weekend, so expect to hear more of this collaboration in the days to follow.

Changes also hosts features from Quavo, Clever, Post Malone, Lil Dicky, and Kehlani. You can check out the full album here.

Quotable Lyrics

High heels on, heard you comin’ ‘fore I seent ya

Movies all around, but you look like the feature

Had another meeting, now my plan is to meet you

Got my hands out, all I wanna do is reach ya

All I wanna do is greet ya

Infatuated, sorry if I stare

Where you posted up? I wanna be there

Way you curved up, it just ain’t fair

No, it ain’t

