Kai Cash Ft Chris Brown Tank Mp3 Download Lyrics

The Brooklyn-bred emcee, Kai Ca$h, has slowly become one of New York’s most popular new acts in the last few years. His debut EP, Born in the Borough (2019), helped him to sell his first ever headlining concert at New York’s popular SOB venue and now the 22-year-old rapper is back with a brand new track, “Tank”

featuring the likes of R&B/Pop megastar Chris Brown and his crony K. Wales.

The song produced by Tank God features upbeat, punchy piano chords, soft string sections, and quick-hitting drum sequencing. The 808 bassline provides the instrumentation with a thunderous backdrop while both “The West” rapper and K. Wales pass the mic back and forth through the song’s opening verse. Chris Brown enters the track on the following verse with multilayered down-pitched vocals maximizing his presence while he delivers his flow in his patented melodic rap vocal cadence.

Despite the fact that this song slipped through the cracks and was leaked on the internet some time ago, the midtempo and positive vibes of “Tank” has the potential to propel Kai Ca$h and K. Wales into the forefront of emerging artists that are continuously popping up daily.

Check out Kai Ca$h’s “Tank” featuring Chris Brown and K. Wales in the streaming link provided below.

Quotable Lyrics

We don’t mingle with bums, where yo’ funds go

Lay back, chase bucks shit

But K Wales like (love fo’)

Pull up and run shit

I pray up, get Gusto, say rest to Justo

I’m tied in with gangstas, no Vice Lords, no Bloods, locs

They rowdy all the time like it’s GS9

Bitch from Cali, from the Valley, go to Pepperdine

She from Saudi, pushin’ Audi, only half the time (Yeah)

When she drive it, color white, it’s like a lemon lime (Look)

