Kamaiyah Ft Trina Set It Up Mp3 Download Lyrics

Kamaiyah Ft Trina Set It Up Mp3 Download Lyrics

It’s been a minute but with no lack of bounce, Kamaiyah is back. The Bay Area emcee has revealed that its brand new album Got It Made is set to arrive on 21 February, wasting no time in establishing its presence in 2020.

Kam has shared the new single “Set It Up” from the project as a taste, featuring Miami OG Trina in a supporting role.

Taking to a wavy banger from Kenny Produced It and DJ Banks, Kamaiyah lays wastes to scrubs and vows to leave their credit scores in a shambolic state.

As she tells it, her web of loyal scammers runs deep; it might be your own girlfriend steadily plotting on your downfall. Ruthless in her demeanor, Kamiayah is content to launch nonconsensual shopping sprees on her ex-man’s triflin’ dime.

Trina feels similarly in that regard, riding the beat with a confident bounce while firing off warnings to those with wandering eyes. In essence, this is a anti-player’s anthem of sorts, a reminder that lapses of polyamory can lead to unexpected spikes in insurance premiums.

Quotable Lyrics

That lil bitch that you’ve been with

Is the one you that’s setting you up and letting me know just what your pin is And since it’s yo card that I’m spending

I’ma run it up, n***, these cards ain’t got no limit

Bought a bracelet tennis, VVSs in it

Since I got yo shit, I’ma keep running up those digits

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...