Kevin Gates Dreka Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Audio Lyrics

Married couple Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka recently announced that they’re expecting their next bundle of joy soon, and it’s likely that Baby Gilyard’s embrace has made the rapper focus on his relationship.

If there’s one thing we know about Gates, it’s that he’s not a shy person, so with a new open and honest single named “Dreka” he chose to honor his partner.

The Lousiana rapper put pen to paper and shared lyrics about all of his shortcomings including prison stints and infidelities. It seems that Dreka has endured much in her lengthy relationship with Kevin Gates, but she’s remained by his side throughout it all.

Gates is appreciative of all that his wife has done for him in the years that they’ve been together, so listen to the I’m Him rapper sing his woman’s praises on “Dreka” and let us know what you think.

Also, make sure to read our Digital Cover Story with Kevin Gates right here.

Quotable Lyrics

Tryin’ to tear down what you helped me build on purpose, but you stay inside

Makin’ you look stupid in the streets, but you stay by me

Hoes say this and that, you never speak, you stay silent

Sometimes I just sit alone and think

Couldn’t take it if the shit I did was ever done to me

Women keep their business real discreet, and they stay smilin’

