Khalid Know Your Worth Mp3 Download Lyrics

El Paso, Texas native Khalid is currently one of the hottest names in pop and R&B music.

Every record he releases is bound to make a big impact on the charts, earning tons of radio playback, and further amplifying his star. One of his latest smash hits, “Talk,” saw him connect for the first time with the production duo Disclosure and it proved to be a huge boost for him. Not to come as a surprise

that the two forces have been working together in the studio again and, today, they’re unleashing their latest collaboration.

Khalid and Disclosure are back again with “Know Your Worth,” released today via Right Hand Music Group and RCA Records.

This is the second collaboration between them, marking a similar vibe with an uplifting message. Khalid begs his audience to know their worth, encouraging us all to keep our heads above water and never give up. Sometimes, you just need to hear it.

Listen to Khalid and Disclosure’s brand new single “Know Your Worth” below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

He keeps leaving you for dead

I don’t know what you been waiting for

So you’ve got your love locked up instead

But something better’s waiting at your door

