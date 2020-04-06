Kiana Lede Ft MoneyBagg Yo Bia Labels Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Kiana Lede Ft MoneyBagg Yo Bia Labels Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Kiana Ledé recently released her new project, KIKI. She’s emerging as the next big star in R&B and she’s shown pop sensibilities with each one of her releases in the past. KIKI is her biggest project to date, stacked with guest appearances from 6lack, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, and more.

However, one collaboration that was particularly surprising is “Labels.”

Flipping a classic sample from Biggie Small’s “Juicy,” and even paying homage to the track on the hook, Ledé enlists Moneybagg Yo and Bia to bring some nostalgia on the single, “Labels.” Kiana leads the way detailing a failed relationship but Moneybagg Yo and Bia deliver some super player vibes to balance it all out.

Did she do Biggie justice with the sample?

Check out the song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

You keep it super juicy, pink Starburst

You help me nigga, babe, but I’ma start first

You gotta get better ’cause it done been worse

We step out fresh to death, double hearse

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...