Kid Ink – Holy Grail Mp3 Download Lyrics

Kid Ink has earned his stripes over time, becoming a true HNHH fan favourite.

Maybe it’s because of its flexibility, its ability to bar up or become melodic depending on what the song needs. Today, Ink opted for a hybrid on “Holy Grail,” the Los Angeles rapper’s latest single.

Taking into an instrumental synth, Ink is riding the vibrant rhythms with an ode to self-motivation. “I’ve just made another sale, the product falling off the scale,” he chants, in the hook of the song.

Ink is grounding his flow in a relatively simple scheme, instead of taking up too much space. “I was going through it, I was able to tell all the press any issues,” he raps.

“But I need more than a minute to get it off my chest.” Sadly, it really does sound like Ink has been going through it, at one point lamenting that he’s been “fighting for his freedom.”

We can only hope he continues to stay motivated on the basis of his own hustle, as the music he’s been dropping continues to ring off.

Quotable Lyrics

Been a minute since you hit me with a text or a call, wait

Now I’m on here I got the beam on the target

I promise that you n***s never see me cold-hearted

Get it before now watch me take it to ten

I had a milli in hand before the label was in

