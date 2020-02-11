KOTA The Friend Monday Mp3 Download Lyrics

KOTA The Friend Monday Mp3 Download Lyrics

Following the release of his “Saturday” loosie chill 2019 and the To GO Vol Lyrics. 1 album cut “Open On Sunday,” KOTA The Friend decided to keep the days of the week going with a new track simply titled “Monday.”

Similar to his smooth guitar skills recently shown on Instagram (seen above), “Monday” is driven by a looped riff for the main instrumental while the Brooklyn-bred emcee flows in understated tone in his signature. He does less crooning though and this time he takes more of a straightforward approach to “I got bars.”

The subject ranges from sipping Kool-Aid on the porch to “getting hip to the fake love” after the steady success he has had over the past year or so.

If KOTA keeps dropping diverse singles like this one and the song “VOLVO” that we were blessed with last week, 2020 is sure to be the year we remember the rise of hip-hop’s next great silent giant.

Listen to “Monday” by KOTA The Friend below, and we’ll continue to keep you all updated on future drops and his highly-anticipated upcoming album:

Quotable Lyrics:

Stay home with that fake shit, yeah

She ain’t really bad if she basic, nah

Get a whole bag and I save it, yeah

Cookin’ up crack in the basement, ayy

Take shit day by day

N***as throw shade always

Work through the pain like, ayy

Milly in the rain like ayy

Henny to the face like ayy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...