Lil B Harry Potter Mp3 Download Lyrics

Someone on Twitter listed Lil B as one of the greatest wizards of all time, but it looks as if he is looking for inspiration at the runner up on that list.

The rapper is releasing his new Trap Oz project that is set to be released soon. The thing about Lil B is nothing about his career or life is conventional so on his personal YouTube page, a few of the songs have popped up. “Harry Potter” is one of the many songs that he released and it’s a banger today.

Although the song is called “Harry Potter,” there seem to be more allusions to “Old MacDonald Had A Farm” and “The Wizard Of Oz” than the series of novels by JK Rowling would.

Either way, there’s a lot of mystical references that Lil B makes on the track to get us through this Tuesday.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Medieval King, we all up in the kitchen

Oh my God, Lil B saved the chickens

Then I let ’em free ’cause you know I got honor

Went outside, started trapping with my father

Found a new town then we went to explore

