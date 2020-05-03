Lil Baby Ft 42 Dugg We Paid Mp3 Download Lyrics

Lil Baby has been having himself a dominant last couple of years and his 2020 release My Turn has only helped to increase his profile within the music industry.

Yesterday, Lil Baby released the deluxe version of his album, and the final track with 42 Dugg, “We Paid,” has already become a bit of a standout song.

Throughout the track, we get a lowkey trap beat while 42 Dugg and Lil Baby trade bars about getting rich and not letting enemies get in the way.

In a way, the song is a celebratory finale to Lil Baby’s deluxe project which has a total of 26 songs.

Not to mention, this track is yet another gold star on 42 Dugg’s ever-growing resume.

Give this track a spin this weekend and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’ma turn it up a lil’ more this time

Used to dream about gettin’ it, now I got it, I don’t drive

I had a spot like a varsity, what did you have?

You buy twenty, I’ll front what you buy

I put on drip, I believe I can I fly

N****s know that I’m rich, but they know not to try

