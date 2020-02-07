Lil Berete Ft Anders Ride Or Die Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Given that Toronto is still making waves in the R&B and hip-hop world, two of the city’s brightest young stars have teamed up for a certified heater.

For their new song, “Ride Or Die,” Lil Berete teams up with Anders. Berete eases up on the vibes on this one, going for a more R&B vibe while Anders comes in on the second track with a smooth verse on it.

Lil Berete still brings the ruggedness of his raps to the game but in comparison to his previous work, it’s much more polished and has the infectiousness of his hook writing.

“This one is for the city, my city,” he said in a statement.

The new single arrives months after Berete released his last project, 1 Way Out ft. Calboy, Headie One, Deno, and more. Peep his and Anders new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Get it how you live it

I got n***as incarcerated

Momma, I finally made it

Told my girl, let’s go vacation

