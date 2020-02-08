Lil Gotit Bet Up Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Lil Gotit Bet Up Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Lil Gotit had his audience split at the very beginning of his career about whether or not they were really interfering with his music.

His evolution has been really special to watch though as he’s making some of the best modern-day trap music in all of Atlanta’s city these days.

The partner of YSL Records and the sign of Alamo Records is on an upward trajectory and he continues to look out for someone.

He and his brother Lil Keed have garnered comparisons to Lil Baby and Gunna and, this year, Gotit is about to prove why there’s so much hype on his name.

Linking up with producer London On Da Track, Lil Gotit tries his hand over a guitar-laced beat and he absolutely murders it. Flexing his vocal cords to utter some of the weirdest sounds you’ve ever heard come out of a human mouth, Lil Gotit is seriously coming into his own.

He’s unafraid to explore and we love to seem him improve.

What do you think of “Bet Up?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...