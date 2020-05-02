Lil Lo Ft Wale Nothin Mp3 Download Lyrics

Lil Lo Ft Wale Nothin Mp3 Download Lyrics

Wale and Lil Lo trade bars on the hard-hitting — and Rick Ross approved– new banger “Nothin.”

Though he has become adept at coming through with romantic gems, one mustn’t forget that Wale can rap alongside anyone in the game. He’s done it before, and on Lil Lo’s brand new single “Nothin,” he damn sure does it again.

Taking to a hard synth-driven beat from KO, Lil Lo sets it off with an infectious chorus, navigating the eerie soundscape with a blend of melody and bars; it’s a style we’ve become relatively familiar with of late, but that’s not necessarily a complaint.

Here, Lo proves he’s up to the challenge of standing out, holding his own alongside one of the game’s underrated spitters. By the time Wale comes around to let fly a salvo of bars, the stage has already been set.

He proceeds to snap, firing off lines like “nas be wilin, these nas be bluffin / your sister a rollie, your mother a clocker / your father a snitch and you gotta be sick cause with all of that mixed don’t nobody here love ya.”

Be sure to check out the Rick Ross-approved track right now — do you think Wale gets the credit he deserves on the mic?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Nas be wilin, these nas be bluffin

Your sister a rollie, your mother a clocker

Your father a snitch and you gotta be sick

Cause with all of that mixed don’t nobody here love ya

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...