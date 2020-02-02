Lil Wayne Ft 2 Chainz Know You Know Mp3 Download Lyrics
Lil Wayne Ft 2 Chainz Know You Know Mp3 Download Lyrics
On Friday Lil Wayne dropped Funeral marking his thirteenth long career studio album. The 24-track project is dense with what many say is his best work in many moons, some fans even noticing it serves as a collective of all the various artistic phases of Wayne.
Funeral is not short of songs, including the “Do You Know” 2 Chainz-assisted track. While brief, both Chainz and Wayne offer strong verses on the less-than-3-minute track, each explaining how to find a “hoe” in the wild.
While they both demonstrate their lyrical abilities, a standout element is Wayne’s voice harmonizing on the chorus, particularly on the line, “kissing on you with the same throat.”
Raising his signature auto-tuned tone several octaves, his declarations of hoe-ism are made that much more convincing. Still, there are some bars dropped that are not to be outshined. 2 Chainz’ “Get a rush when the egg sizzle/Pocket full of dead people” rolls off the tongue with ease, yet the contrasting visual will be stuck in your brain for days.
Quotable Lyrics
You on the side like a baked potato
You look crazy, I don’t wanna change you
If you a car, I would candy paint you
That’s a bar, that’s an indicator
Deep breath, hyperventilation
Shorty gon’ share that throat (Throat)
She got the best, let’s vote (Vote), yeah
