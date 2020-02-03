Lil Wayne Ft Jay Rock Bling James Mp3 Download Lyrics

Lil Wayne and the substantial 24-track album, Funeral, returned this week.

We’ve already covered a handful of the project’s best tracks, such as “Know You Know,” “Line Em Up,” and more assisted by the 2 Chainz. Eight tracks in, however, you’ll find the noteworthy “Bling James.”

The track is a basketbal-centric anthem that kicks off with the hilarious, “Yellow pill, purple drank, I’m Laker geeked, mane.”

The title is a clear play on Lebron “King” James that is referenced throughout the lyrics as well: Big crown on, lil’ na, Bing James / Bust down glowin’ lil’ na, Bling James. “

Jay Rock turns in a solid feature here as well.

He’s one of the many artists to appear through the lengthy tracklist which also includes appearances from Big Sean, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz and more.

The track concludes with a 24-second moment of silence to honor the legacy of Laker legend Kobe Bryant.

Check out “Bling James” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, red team, (Yeah) lit up like a light beam

Sippin’ ice cream, (Yeah) drippin’ like some Visine

Sittin’ Spike Lee, (Yeah) I’ve been doin’ the right thing

Take my dirty money, (Yeah) and teach it about hygienes

