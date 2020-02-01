Lil Wayne Ft The Dream Sights and Silencers Mp3 Download Lyrics

Officially arrived the newest musical offering by Lil Wayne in Funeral (2020), and the New Orleans-bred emcee presented his fans with a variety of musical viewpoints that left no stone unturned. Tunechi was even able to honor the late-Kobe Bryant on the album and gave more compelling content to his hardcore fans in the form of an interview on Drink C by NORE and DJ EFN

While Lil Wayne got into his bars bag on multiple tracks on the album, the “I Do It” rapper really embraced his R&B side on the album’s b-side “Sights and Silencers” featuring The-Dream.

While the song is produced by the likes of Mike WiLL Made-It and Blue Cheeze, it features multiple musical elements many listeners have become accustomed to via The-Dream’s production on many of his projects. The drum sequencing, instrumentation, slow-tempo bassline, and psychedelic guitar chords are all major components utilized in The-Dream’s extensive catalog.

The 1977 (2011) performer kicks off the track in his patented unique sound, delivering a short verse describing the essence of an unattainable love before getting into the song’s chorus. Lil Wayne follows The-Dream delivering his verse in his own rendition of a falsetto accompanied by heavy amounts of autotune. Both Wayne and Dream closeout the track both harmonizing the track’s chorus.

Check out Lil Wayne’s “Sights and Silencers” in the streaming link below and let us know your thoughts on the track in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Beautiful soul

I’m surprised there’s a body that could hold you

Lotus

I’m tryna talk her down, I need to focus

I’m flawless

You knew it in your heart, you are controlless

Just focus

On me

This love is dangerous

It should be locked away

Sights and silencers

You are the end of days

This kind of love is gon’ tear up the world

This kind of love is gon’ tear up the world

