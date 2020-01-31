Lil Wayne Funeral Album Zip Download

Lil Wayne Funeral Album Zip Download

Artist Lil Wayne released new studio album project sound track titled Funeral Album Zip Download & Lyrics Mp3–320kbps iTunes Plus AAC M4A CDQ Descarger torrent.

Listen share with friends and download new project banger anticipated by Lil Wayne Funeral new music project is out now.

Funeral has been rumored to drop for a while but it initially seemed it was going to drop last year to coincide with his co-headlining tour with Blink 182. The album never came but that doesn’t mean that he wasn’t going to release it.

The rapper’s been teasing the project for a hot minute and it looks like he finally has a date set.

Wayne officially opened his web shop for business, dropping a bunch of merchandise inspired by the core themes of the upcoming work.

In addition to the physical versions of Funeral, fans are able to support the rapper by spending cash on t-shirts, hoodies, caps, beanies, and long-sleeved shirts.

Download Lil Wayne Funeral Album Zip Download & Lyrics apple tv.

Tracklist

1. Funeral

2. Mahogany

3. Mama Mia

4. I Do It ft. Big Sean & Lil Baby

5. Dreams

6. Stop Playin’ With Me

7. Clap For Em

8. Bing James ft. Jay Rock

9. Not Me

10. Trust Nobody ft. Adam Levine

11. Know You Know ft. 2 Chainz

12. Wild Dogs

13. Harden

14. I Don’t Sleep ft. Takeoff

15. Sights And Silencers ft. The-Dream

16. Ball Hard ft. Lil Twist

17. Bastard (Satan’s Kid)

18. Get Outta My Head ft. XXXTentacion

19. Piano Trap

20. Line Em Up

21. Darkside

22. Never Mind

23. T.O. ft. O.T. Genasis

24. Wayne’s World

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...