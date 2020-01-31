Lil Wayne Funeral Album Zip Download
Artist Lil Wayne released new studio album project sound track titled Funeral Album Zip Download & Lyrics Mp3–320kbps iTunes Plus AAC M4A CDQ Descarger torrent.
Funeral has been rumored to drop for a while but it initially seemed it was going to drop last year to coincide with his co-headlining tour with Blink 182. The album never came but that doesn’t mean that he wasn’t going to release it.
The rapper’s been teasing the project for a hot minute and it looks like he finally has a date set.
Wayne officially opened his web shop for business, dropping a bunch of merchandise inspired by the core themes of the upcoming work.
In addition to the physical versions of Funeral, fans are able to support the rapper by spending cash on t-shirts, hoodies, caps, beanies, and long-sleeved shirts.
Tracklist
1. Funeral
2. Mahogany
3. Mama Mia
4. I Do It ft. Big Sean & Lil Baby
5. Dreams
6. Stop Playin’ With Me
7. Clap For Em
8. Bing James ft. Jay Rock
9. Not Me
10. Trust Nobody ft. Adam Levine
11. Know You Know ft. 2 Chainz
12. Wild Dogs
13. Harden
14. I Don’t Sleep ft. Takeoff
15. Sights And Silencers ft. The-Dream
16. Ball Hard ft. Lil Twist
17. Bastard (Satan’s Kid)
18. Get Outta My Head ft. XXXTentacion
19. Piano Trap
20. Line Em Up
21. Darkside
22. Never Mind
23. T.O. ft. O.T. Genasis
24. Wayne’s World
