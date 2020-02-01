Lil Wayne Line Em Up Mp3 Download Lyrics

It is Saturday morning and what better way to get your day started than with some brand new Lil Wayne.

His thirteenth studio album, Funeral yesterday was dropped by the veteran MC and it did not disappoint. Wayne sounds back in his chair, and once again quite inspired.

“Line Em Up” is once again Wayne’s prime example in his pack, offering some strong Weezy-ness in all its glory. Murda Beatz flips sample vocal chant and mixes it with a heavy bass.

Wayne lyrically walks off on the track, perhaps more so than most Funerals. In all honesty, Murda’s performance is what carries the tune, but the beat doesn’t outshin Wayne.

Instead, he showcases his versatile, and volatile, flows as he squeezes hilarious punchlines and non-sequiturs in the track.

Quotable Lyrics

Got them extra extendos, call them Eazy-Es

Uzis, .223s, TEC’s, semi-automatic, reflex

Bullet ain’t got no name, but these no-names ain’t got no respect

Put some respect on my name, don’t know where I got that from

