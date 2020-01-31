Lil Wayne Mahogany Mp3 Download Lyrics

There is nobody who can snap with Lil Wayne’s feral strength when he is in his car. His flow is exceptional, his references in his schemes are smart, moving, elegant wordplay with ease.

“I’m a Libra I’m going to weigh it out, hope the reaper won’t take me out,” he raps, on Funeral’s second “Mahogany” album. “I’m too eager to wait for it, to put the heater in Satan’s mouth.”

Although the latest album from the iconic rapper is only a few hours young, his opening banger quartet makes a strong impression off the doors.

Perhaps not more so on this particular track, which in its groove interaction channels the spirit of “A Milli” and “6 Foot 7 Feet.”

Another notable feature of “Mahogany” is longtime Cash Money producer Mannie Fresh’s production credit.

Building on the baseline set by emerging producer Sarcastic Sounds, the pair provide Weezy an infectious vocal-heavy hypnotic chant prime for his destruction. It’s the perfect pocket for Weezy F, who proves once again that technical prowess doesn’t need to feel mathematical.

Check out “Mahogany” now, and share you favorite Funeral cuts in the comments below. Is this the Weezy album you’ve been waiting for?

Quotable Lyrics

Oh, you made it? I made it out

But you shady like 8 Mile

8-Ball from Orange, my letdown, I lay her down

Like an eagle, she spread it out, air it out, yeah, I ate it out

I’m a Libra, I weigh it out

Hope the reaper don’t take me out

I’m too eager to wait it out

Stuck the heater in Satan’s mouth

Pray polices don’t raid the house

