Lute GED Gettin Every Dolla Mp3 Download Lyrics

It’s unclear how much material was produced at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta during the two wonderful weeks, back when the 3 sessions of Revenge Of The Dreamers were underway.

One thing is for sure— the Ville emerged from the project feeling more confident than ever, including the lyricist Lute, who is often understated. Coming off a scene-stealing verse on the “Under the Sun” opening track, Lute has officially returned to drop off some solo fire, this time in the shape of “GED.”

Taking to a smooth instrumental, the likes of which has been Dreamville’s modus operandi for a minute, Lute sets it off with a reflective rhyme scheme. “Tired of being underlooked in this bitch,” he vents, “tired of hearing ‘I can’t wait till you blow,’ had to step out of my shell for a bit, Cuzzo told me put my foot on their throat.”

As the woodwinds commence, Lute dives deeper into his bag with a new array of flows and cadences. Midway through, he’s gliding in a stream-of-consciousness fashion. “We from where you mix the water with dirt,” he declares. “We had to make that shit work.”

Quotable Lyrics

I’m real til I exit the earth, we from where you mix the water with dirt

We had to make that shit work, the struggle been quenching my thirst

I put the tears in my verse so I get the shit I deserve

We came from nothing at all, if we have a problem we solve

Figure that shit out ourself, turn all my pain into wealth

