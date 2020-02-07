Meek Mill Ft Justin Timberlake Believe Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics
Justin Timberlake announced back in October 2019 that he and both Meek Mill and SZA had new music on the way.
Through posting a black and white clip that indicated they were shooting the music video for their song, Meek continued to tease his collaboration with the Man of the Woods singer during December.
On Friday (February 7), the celebrity duo released their single “Believe,” a track that Meek said is “only for motivational purposes.”
On Wednesday (February 5), the prison reform advocate recently engaged in a tense word war with his ex-Nicki Minaj, but he ended things by dismissing the allegations against him and looking forward to his future with his pregnant girlfriend Milan Harris.
Continuing on this message of positivity, “Believe” is presented as an edifying, inspirational collaboration for the masses. Give it a spin and let us know your thoughts.
Quotable Lyrics
Follow your dreams not your addictions
How we gon’ follow our dreams locked in a prison
They tried to swallow me whole, God be my witness
Deprive me out of my dreams but I’m relentless
