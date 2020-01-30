Meek Mill Ft Roddy Ricch Letter To Nipsey Mp3 Download Lyrics

Mill was commissioned Sunday night to lead the Grammy salute to Nipsey Hussle at the 62nd edition of the award ceremony.

The verse was unknown to most of us at home, as Roddy Ricch joined Meek to perform a preview of a previously unreleased “Letter To Nipsey” track. The broadcast obviously coincided with the official release of the break, available everywhere to hear in full.

On it, Meek and Roddy get transparent about the emotions that surrounded Nip’s death with Meek admitting that the rapper’s shooting death put his own mortality into perspective while Roddy unpacks the emptiness of losing the big brother that he found in Hussle.

According to Meek, all proceeds generated from the track will be donated directly to Nipsey Hussle’s family.

Earlier in the evening, Nipsey laid claim to a Grammy win with his and Roddy Ricch’s “Racks In The Middle” claiming the win for Best Rap Performance while his DJ Khaled and John Legend “Higher” collab earned him a statue for Best Rap/Sung Performance toward the end of the broadcast.

Quotable Lyrics

And I ain’t finna say it like I’m your main homie (I won’t)

But when we lost you it really put some pain on me (It did)

Got me scared to go outside without that flame on me (Brrt)

And when them niggas went against me, you ain’t change on me

