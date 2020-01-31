Meghan Trainor Ft Nicki Minaj Nice To Meet Ya Mp3 Download Lyrics

Meghan Trainor Ft Nicki Minaj Nice To Meet Ya Mp3 Download Lyrics

Newlywed Nicki Minaj has enjoyed her retirement. After a month’s hiatus, the rap star returned to social media showing off all of her curves while posing next to husband Kenneth Petty It was no accident that at this moment in time the Queen rapper resurfaced because Nicki just happens to be featured on the newly released single “Nice to Meet Ya” by Meghan Trainor.

During a recent appearance on The Real, Meghan revealed that after recording the song they knew it was going to be her next single. Her management also manages Nicki, so she pulled a few strings to get the rapper to listen to the track.

They came back and told Meghan that Nicki not only liked the song but wanted to write a verse for it, and for Meghan, it was “bigger than the Grammys.”

Check out the track and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Who you gon’ call when you ain’t got the, uh

Me and Meghan run up in the spot like, uh

I pop off ’cause I am the reigning champ

Please no comparisons ’cause you know they can’t

Had to cut the grass, it was snakes in the camp

They know I’m the billy, I be laughin’

Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha

One minute, I’m nice, the next, a monster

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...