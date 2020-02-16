Migos Ft Travis Scott Young Thug Give No Fxk Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Two years have passed since Migos dropped off Culture II and while there were rumors about the next installment of their hit albums, the Atlanta trio kept the development under wraps.

“We haven’t fallen in two years. We’ve had nothing out of it since’ Pure Water,'” Quavo told Business Insider recently. “I feel like it’s more about Migos you don’t know yet, and I feel like this album is going to be prolific.

I feel like this album is going to be the album to do it.” Quavo shared earlier this week that Migos was leaping back onto the scene with a new single titled “Give No Fxk” featuring Travis Scott and Young Thug.

All of these artists have repeatedly worked together on one another’s projects in the past, and they’ve managed to continuously drop fire collaborations. Hopefully, “Give No Fxk” keeps that record going with production by Murdabeatz and DJ Durel, so give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Big bankroll, swerve the lane, I be hoggin’ (Big bankroll)

Live for thousands, cookie musty, yeah, it’s foggy (Cookie low)

I can park it, stick to sparkin’, do no talkin’ (Brr)

Watch me hit the target, mark the carpet, then depart it

