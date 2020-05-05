Migos Taco Tuesday Mp3 Download Lyrics

Migos is making sure we all have a soundtrack to our quarantined Cinco de Mayo with their latest single “Taco Tuesday.”

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Migos has returned with their new single.

Last week, a snippet of “Taco Tuesday” leaked online, so the track isn’t entirely new to fans. However, we have the full studio version shared by Migos themselves, so you can enjoy the official track on May 5 and beyond.

We’re not going to let something like a global pandemic and COVID-19 quarantine put a damper on our Cinco de Mayo—a day that just happens to fall on Taco Tuesday this year. Migos’s latest single is aiming to be the song of the day on this favored holiday celebration, so make sure to let us know how you’ll be spending your May 5th.

Meanwhile, fans are still awaiting more news about the rap trio’s forthcoming project, so we’ll keep you posted about that once the Atlanta rappers share more information. Check out “Taco Tuesday” by Migos and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Taco Tuesday

I got the cheese

She tasing the Kool-Aid

Migos the plug Guadalupe

She gon’ do what the group say, comprende

