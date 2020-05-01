Mozzy Beyond Bulletproof Album Zip Download

Mozzy is back with another banger as he delivers “Beyond Bulletproof,” an album that features G Herbo, King Von, Eric Bellinger, Polo G, and many more.

California rapper Mozzy has resurfaced with a new project. Throughout his career, Mozzy has released dozens of solo albums and collaborative projects, and now he can add his latest studio record Beyond Bulletproof to the list. The diverse, 13-track album carries an array of sounds that proves Mozzy isn’t an artist who can be boxed in.

“In my neighborhood and the ghettos of America, ‘bulletproof’ means ‘love., ” Mozzy said of Beyond Bulletproof. “So this is a message that nobody can tamper with. The love that I’ve got for you, it’s bulletproof—it’s Teflon. We seasoned up the expression, I’m taking it further and saying that I love you regardless of your flaws or the rules of the street.”

There are a few features including additional vocals from G Herbo, Eric Bellinger, Polo G, Blxst, Shordie Shoride, Lil Poppa, Celly Ru, E Mozzy, and King Von. “S/O erybody that played a part in this gangsta sh*t!!!!,” Mozy penned in a caption to a post on Instagram. “I luv ya dearly ya hear me!!!! #BeyondBulletproof 🖤.” Give Beyond Bulletproof a spin and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

Unethical & Deceitful So Lonely ft Shordie Shordie Body Count ft. G Herbo & King Von Betrayed Bulletproofly Boyz To Men I Aint Perfect ft. Blxst Can’t Let You Go ft. Eric Bellinger Pricetag ft. Polo G & Lil Poppa The Homies Wanna Know Overcame Off The Muscle ft. Celly Ru & E Mozzy Big Homie From The Hood

