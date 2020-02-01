Mr Eazi Kpalanga Mp3 Download Lyrics

Eazi has the touch of gold on any item he hits. In the last few years, the Afrobeats sensation has achieved tremendous popularity while also treading international grounds including in the United States. 2019, too, has been a big year for him.

Appearing on Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift and producing some definitive anthems of summer 2019, it seems like he was just setting himself up for a major year in 2020.

Today, he returned with his new song, “Kpalanga” which translates to “Go Crazy.” Eazi delivers a mellow and infectious single that serves as his first drop of the year. Mr Eazi dedicates the song to servicemen and women around the world and said the song was inspired by the real life love story of his mother and father.

Quotable Lyrics

Say you go look my face

Tell me where you dey

Make I come tha place

I’ve been waiting, I’ve been waiting

