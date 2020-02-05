Nicki Minaj Previews Yikes Mp3 Download Audio Lyrics
Nicki Minaj Previews Yikes Mp3 Download Audio Lyrics
Only days after collaborating with Meghan Trainor on the latter single “Good to Meet Ya,” Nicki Minaj is previewing a brand new track called “Yikes.” On Monday night, a red-haired Nicki posted a snippet of her unpologetic verse while seated in the studio next to her husband Kenneth Petty.
“All you bitches Rosa Parks / Well, get your butt in the film,” Mrs. Petty raps which has 1.6 million views. “Yikes, I play tag and you it for life / You a clown, you do it for likes, yikes.”
“Yikes” became a trending topic while sparking controversy for its Rosa Parks lyric, which happened to coincide with the civil rights icon’s birthday. Fans took to Twitter to weigh in on Nicki’s bars.
After a nearly three-month hiatus, Nicki returned to social media last week, sharing a series of new photos in which she dons green and red hair while boo’d up with her husband.
She is readying her highly-anticipated fifth album and has been in the studio with artists including DaBaby and Gunna. “I just recently collaborated with DaBaby, so you know he got to return that favor, and Gunna, I love Gunna,” she told The Shade Room last fall. “So, if there is an album there’s going to be way more than that if there is an album, but those are two new people that I haven’t had on an album yet who I would love to work with them.”
The Queen has more in store for 2020. She will appear on the season 12 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Feb. 28 and will speak at Irving Azoff’s Keynote Conversation at Pollstar Live! 2020 in Los Angeles tonight.
Leave a Reply