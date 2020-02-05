Nicki Minaj Previews Yikes Mp3 Download Audio Lyrics

Nicki Minaj Previews Yikes Mp3 Download Audio Lyrics

Only days after collaborating with Meghan Trainor on the latter single “Good to Meet Ya,” Nicki Minaj is previewing a brand new track called “Yikes.” On Monday night, a red-haired Nicki posted a snippet of her unpologetic verse while seated in the studio next to her husband Kenneth Petty.

“All you bitches Rosa Parks / Well, get your butt in the film,” Mrs. Petty raps which has 1.6 million views. “Yikes, I play tag and you it for life / You a clown, you do it for likes, yikes.”

I play tag & you #IT for life. You a 🤡 you do it for likes. #Yikes pic.twitter.com/pI1YZdIFvF — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 4, 2020

“Yikes” became a trending topic while sparking controversy for its Rosa Parks lyric, which happened to coincide with the civil rights icon’s birthday. Fans took to Twitter to weigh in on Nicki’s bars.

Everyone shocked about Nicki’s Rosa parks line like she’s not the same person that said “ like MJ doctor, they killing me” #YikesNM #Yikes pic.twitter.com/3jam0g8wVM — negrhoe ⁶ ♡ (@negrhoe_) February 4, 2020

This the disrespectful Nicki we wanted She back in her bag and ain’t nobody safe #Yikes #Rosaparks pic.twitter.com/yLS7fVXZcK — DieHardBarb 👩🏽‍🎤🦄 (@rashad_bihh) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks when she wakes up to celebrate her bday tomorrow just to find out the real reason she’s trending… #yikes pic.twitter.com/mn1C4Vv5Wz — BitchIDontKnow (@cricaa_) February 4, 2020

After a nearly three-month hiatus, Nicki returned to social media last week, sharing a series of new photos in which she dons green and red hair while boo’d up with her husband.

She is readying her highly-anticipated fifth album and has been in the studio with artists including DaBaby and Gunna. “I just recently collaborated with DaBaby, so you know he got to return that favor, and Gunna, I love Gunna,” she told The Shade Room last fall. “So, if there is an album there’s going to be way more than that if there is an album, but those are two new people that I haven’t had on an album yet who I would love to work with them.”

The Queen has more in store for 2020. She will appear on the season 12 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Feb. 28 and will speak at Irving Azoff’s Keynote Conversation at Pollstar Live! 2020 in Los Angeles tonight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...