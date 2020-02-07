Nicki Minaj Yikes Mp3 Download Lyrics

Nicki Minaj Yikes Mp3 Download Lyrics

Nicki Minaj has lifted the veil on her retirement and returned with new music after teasing the song earlier this week and then sharing that it wouldn’t be her next solo. “Yikes” has stirred controversy in the last few days after a late-night track snippet on Instagram was shared by the rapper.

She shared a few bars in the clip while turning up with her husband Kenneth Petty on her new single.

The lyric of Rosa Park seemed to get everyone in a tizzy, but “Yikes” is far more than just a one-liner track. Lately Nicki was criticized for spending more time attracting the pop music masses

but it seems that the Queens emcee is back with the smack-talking rhymes that the Barbz can’t get enough of hearing. Mrs. Petty is currently working on her forthcoming clandestine project that she’s kept under wraps, but we’re sure that as time rolls on, she’ll share details of what’s to come.

Check out “Yikes” and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Walk up to a bad b*tch, be like, “I think you fine,” yeah

I don’t play with demons, Satan, get the behind, yeah

‘Bout to get f*cked up on margaritas with two limes, yeah

Oh, I’ve been the same, ain’t sh*t changed

This ain’t nothin’ new, that pretty frame, diamond chain

What the f*ck it do? Your cl*t away

It’s some bad b*tches comin’ through

Two F’s like the letters that are on my shoe

