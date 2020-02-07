Night Lovell I Heard You Were Looking For Me Mp3 Download Lyrics

Ottawa, Ontario is not necessarily known as one of Canada’s hottest hip-hop hubs, but Night Lovell has focused on getting his city on the map and making a name for himself in the process.

Having worked in recent years with Gnar, $uicideboy$, Joji, Lil West and others, Lovell is one of Ottawa’s most celebrated artists, working on boundaries related to what’s appropriate in the genre.

A lot of the time he’s using a darker vibe, dropping his voice down in a natural way and eliciting spookiness in his speech. His new single “I Heard You Were Looking For Me” is a perfect example of what to expect from the rising star if you still do not know his name.

Following up December’s “Lethal Presence,” Night Lovell is officially back with some new vibes. The three-minute-long “I Heard You Were Looking For Me” was released via SCPP and produced by Outby16.

Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Livin’ off the grid, that’s my fantasy

I don’t know these n***as why they trying me?

Heard you set me up, bitch why’d you lie to me?

I should know these bitches ain’t be likin’ me

They be likin’ all the diamonds that I got with me

Show my money, now she wanna die with me

Wanna die with me but she never ride for me

