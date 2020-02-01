Onyx Ft Bobby Brown Boy Still Got It Mp3 Download Lyrics

Onyx and Bobby Brown are two musicians you probably never thought you’d hear collaborating, but it’s 2020 so anything can happen.

The gritty, New York rap stars are preparing to release their forthcoming Lost Treasures album and share their Brown-assisted track “Boy Still Got It” to kick off their roll-out.

Lost Treasures is said to be a collection of tracks from the vault that never made their way into the hands of fans. According to HipHopDX, the 12-track offering hosts a number of features including Layzie Bone, KRS-One, Talib Kweli, Samuel L. Jackson, Mad Lion, Begetz, Budda, Big Pay Bac, and Brother Jay.

Its album is reportedly scheduled for release next Friday (February 7), so keep an eye and ear out for that. In the meantime, give “Boy Still Got It” a spin or two and let us know what you think about this joint record with Onyx and R&B legend Bobby Brown.

Quotable Lyrics

Put ya money down, you don’t wanna go there

Here forever, we ain’t goin’ nowhere

Do it again and again, no fear

Now let me here you say ‘Oh yeah’

