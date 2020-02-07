PartyNextDoor Ft Drake Bad Bunny Loyal Remix Mp3 Download Lyrics

PartyNextDoor Ft Drake Bad Bunny Loyal Remix Mp3 Download Lyrics

Fans are waiting to see if PARTYNEXTDOOR is actually delivering this month’s PARTYMOBILE project, but the rollout seems to suggest that the album is sure to come our way.

PND shared his Drake-assisted track “Loyal” back in November 2019 and now he is back to spice things up with a remixed version starring Bad Bunny.

“Loyal (Remix)” comes in about a minute and a half longer than the original while retaining its cool, laidback feel. As far as PARTYMOBILE is concerned, apart from their cover art, the OVO artist has yet to say much about the album.

It’s been four long years since PND produced PartyNextDoor 3 making a project for the Grammy-nominated artist one of the most anticipated albums of the year.

Give the remix a spin and let us know if you’re looking forward to PARTYMOBILE.

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty, just don’t let this go (just don’t let this go)

We spent the last three summers on our own (spent the summer on our own)

We get it on and then you go

I just don’t want anyone (no one)

No one at home

