PnB Rock Ft Pop Smoke Ordinary Mp3 Download Lyrics

Last year, Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock had an excellent production, dropping his album Trap Star Turnt Pop Star to fans and critics alike to much acclaim. We were waiting to see what kind of punch he will pull in 2020 and, finally, with his first single of the year, the force has returned.

Besides an appearance on the deluxe edition of Pop Smoke’s new album Meet The Woo 2, PnB Rock linked up with the buzzing “Ordinary” Brooklyn rapper, which marks his first official track of the new campaign.

The song is boisterous, starting with lots of Pop Smoke’s “woos” and, if you don’t hit the 2-minute mark, you may be surprised that this is even a PnB Rock record.

After that point though, he takes over, unleashing a fiery verse and skating over the drill-stylized beat. The two stay draped out in Vlone, flexing their trendy ways in the chorus and during their own respective sections.

PnB Rock and Pop Smoke are proving to be quite the formidable duo, also touching down on “Like Me” today. Listen to the new single below and let us know what you’re expecting from PnB Rock this year.

Quotable Lyrics:

We just upped the score today, yeah we just dropped two more today

We do this shit like it’s ordinary, I swear I can’t wait till some more get buried

Hold on, what’s that, BD, rush that

Opps tried to score but that shit was a touchback

Spin the block, turn that n***a into a dust pack

Heard he had the glizzy but ain’t get to bust that

