Pop Smoke Ft A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Foreigner Mp3 Download Lyrics

Pop Smoke Ft A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Foreigner Mp3 Download Lyrics

Pop Smoke returned to make a reintroduction of sorts after meeting, courting, and wooing the “Woo.” Riding the popularity of songs such as “Christopher Walking” and his smash “Welcome To The Party,” Smoke has continued to solidify as a force with which to reckon.

Now, Meet The Woo 2, which features no shortage of drill bangers and baritone flows, continues his quest for longevity.

One such drop is the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie-assisted “Foreigner,” which has all the makings of another big tune in his arsenal.

At this point, his formula has yet to fail him — why deviate now? Taking to another big drill beat, Pop Smoke delivers staccato flows in tandem with the staggered percussion.

“Valet, park it, I’m growling, I’m barking,” he raps. “They like Papi why you stalking, pop a perk go retarded.” Despite the vibe being relatively new territory for A Boogie, his melodic flow fares well over the aggressive instrumental. “I was in all the stores, I bought every Hermes scarf,” he flexes — kill em’ with credit, as they say.

Quotable Lyrics

I was in all the stores

I bought every Hermes scarf, yeah

Do you feel me?

Thousand pairs of Mike Amiris, but I still need more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...