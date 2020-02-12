Pop Smoke Ft Gunna Dior Mp3 Download Lyrics

Pop Smoke Ft Gunna Dior Mp3 Download Lyrics

Now that we have met the Woo, it is time to know the Woo. To have the Woo understand.

To the Woo maybe even passion. For some, there is already Brooklyn Drill sensation Pop Smoke, having won their hearts through his villainous baritone bar brand.

For them, this one is. Pop Smoke has officially dropped the deluxe edition of Meet The Woo 2, which includes three brand new songs for your enjoyment as of today. One of which is a remix to his “Dior” hit single, featuring the lovable Gunna hip-hop chameleon.

With Gunna already solidifying itself as the most prominent guest contributor to hip-hop, this partnership might have been inevitable.

Laidback though he may be, Gunna sounds right at home over “Dior’s” urgent strings and ominous piano keys. Subject wise, Gunna opts to revisit his wonderful time at fashion week yet again, rattling off a checklist of his favorite luxury brands.

While it doesn’t entirely elevate the original to lofty new heights, it’s an enjoyable extension of a unique dark banger.

Quotable Lyrics

New Givenchy, new Givenchy

Hop out a car, it’s a Porsche

Rocking Fendi, rocking Fendi

F print on the corduroys

I pull up Aventador

I lift up the doors and draw

These broke boys shopping in Ross

We back in Dior, Dior

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...