Pop Smoke Meet The Woo 2 Album Zip Download Mixtape
“Welcome to the Club” is the banger that brings Pop Smoke on the map, and with his sophomore effort, Meet The Woo 2, the New York drill-styled rapper is back on the scene.
This is a follow-up to his previous mixtape’s first volume of the same name and the gritty, raspy-voiced rapper returns with a few friends who lend their voices to make up a hard-hitting project that is streetwise.
Apps feature looks on two songs by Quavo, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Fivio International, and Lil Tjay. Pop Smoke has already released his lead single “Christopher Walking,” which together with a studio version of “Armed N Dangerous” appears on the album.
Pop Smoke has been an artist to watch as his star continues to rise, but with his legal issues on his heels, it’ll be interesting to see how he navigates his increasing celebrity. Check out Meet The Woo 2 and let us know what you think.
Tracklist
1. Invincible
2. Shake The Room ft. Quavo
3. Get Back
4. Christopher Walking
5. Foreigner ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
6. Sweetheart ft. Fivio Foreign
7. Element
8. Armed N Dangerous (Charlie Sloth Freestyle)
9. Mannequin ft. Lil Tjay
10. Dreaming
11. She Got A Thing
12. Dior [Bonus]
13. War ft. Lil Tjay [Bonus]
