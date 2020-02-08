Pressa OTM Mp3 Download Lyrics

In his career Pressa marks a new chapter as we are now in a new year.

Legal problems are left in the past that once loomed over his head and he’s ready for big things to come.

He’s coming through his latest single “OTM,” standing for Out The Mud, to set off 2020.

The latest single from the rapper features his instantly recognizable high-pitched voice with syrupy melodies that detail the luxurious lifestyle that he lives following a lifetime of trouble.

“I believe I can do anything I put my mind to, so if I have to go get it out the mud just to throw it in your face to show you I can, that’s what I’m going to do,” Pressa said in a statement.

Check the song below and keep your eyes peeled for the visuals.

Quotable Lyrics

Don’t let me get it out the mud and throw it in his face

His biggest record ain’t even better than my throwaway

I sell a record but really I can sell anything

Car get riddled di di dah, bullets riddling

Bullets riddling, shit’s hot ya it’s crazy

Bullets riddling, bullets hot ya they blazing

