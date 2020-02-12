Raveena Moonstone EP Album Zip Download Mixtape

Siren Raveena is back to deliver on a new selection kit.

The Indian-American singer drops a few new cuts through her Moonstone EP this time around, dropping it off in full after debuting a self-directed clip for project highlight “Headaches.”

It’s a delicate collection of new songs that sees the Massachusetts native combining R&B undertones and enticing indie pop to create an irresistible soundscape that catches listeners instantly.

Raveena and her partner Everett Orr curate the vibe, as the pair continues to grow a strong catalog.

Download below

