Raveena Moonstone EP Album Zip Download Mixtape
Siren Raveena is back to deliver on a new selection kit.
The Indian-American singer drops a few new cuts through her Moonstone EP this time around, dropping it off in full after debuting a self-directed clip for project highlight “Headaches.”
It’s a delicate collection of new songs that sees the Massachusetts native combining R&B undertones and enticing indie pop to create an irresistible soundscape that catches listeners instantly.
Raveena and her partner Everett Orr curate the vibe, as the pair continues to grow a strong catalog.
