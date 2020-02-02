Rayven Justice Ft 24hrs Reason Mp3 Download Lyrics

In a steady stream of new selections from the Bay Area native, Rayven Justice has touched back with yet another offer.

Justice typically employs a West Coast signature bounce as he brings 24hrs to partner for a deal that sees both men passing on their fair share of sweet nothings to their preference women.

“I don’t want to love you, I want to f-ck you / Throw it back, make a n——want to cuff you,” croons Rayven on split.

The new track follows previous collaborations with Iamsu, the likes of Guapdad 4000!, and Too Short in what has proved to be a steady stream of Rayven singles. Discover “Reason” below.

Quotable Lyrics

You can hit me up when you need it

I can change your mind about leaving

I could be your reason, I could be your reason

You could be my reason, you could be my reason.

