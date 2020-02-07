RetcH Chevy Mp3 Download Lyrics

RetcH Chevy Mp3 Download Lyrics

A while ago RetcH mastered the dark banger art. His beat selections are eccentric and minimalist but he’s known to give some detailed accounts of episodes of paranoia and anxiety with all that space.

While he has kept relatively low key since his release of Still Goin’ Up in late 2019, the rapper made headlines last week when he randomly ended up in the middle of Meek Mill vs. Nicki Mina and Kenneth Petty stare down.

Today, he came through with another banger that continues to prove why he’s one of the most overlooked rappers in the game. “Chevy” is the latest drop from RetcH.

With production from BWOLF201, RetcH comes through with grim banger about the streets as he pulls up on opps in a Chevy.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Since a little kid I was bangin’ the set

I get you killed by sendin’ a text

Swervin’,

Pull up we jump out suburbans

She seen me on Insta, seen me on Insta

That means that I look better in person

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...