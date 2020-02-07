Royce Da 59 Ft Benny The Butcher Ashley Sorrell Upside Down Mp3 Download Lyrics

It’s a tall bar, but it looks like The Allegory might be the best album ever released by Royce Da 5’9.

Not only does he handle all the production duties, but he doesn’t take any prisoners when it comes to lyricism. Nowhere’s that more obvious than on “Upside Down,” the latest single from the upcoming project.

Sorrell’s distant vocals set an unsettling tone, expanded by Royce’s minimalist bassline and steady percussion. Off the bat, it’s clear he’s coming to decapitate.

“You think you the people’s champ cause people playing your single, but I don’t think that you should keep playing with me though,” he warns. “Cause every time I squeeze the damn three-fo, that’s the Reaper playing bingo.”

The scheme continues as he clarifies any false narratives. “Whoever think I’m here to make some corny-ass radio Viacom jingle got my entire diatribe tangled,” he raps, dropping gem after gem.

By the time The Butcher arrives to contribute to the cause, Royce has already picked the carcass clean. Look for that Allegory to drop on February 21st, and weigh in — bar for bar, is Royce the best in the game right now?

Quotable Lyrics

You think you the people’s champ cause people playin’ your single

But I don’t think that you can keep playin’ with me though

Cause every time I squeeze a damn three-fo’

That’s the Reaper playin’ bingo

That’s a kilogram, wrapped up on the Peter Pan Prevost

Whoever thinks I’m here to make some corny ass radio, Viacom jingle

Got my whole diatribe tangled

Sittin’ high up on them tires, on my high horse, I’m Django

