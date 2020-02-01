Russ Ft Benny The Butcher I Thought You Got Me Mp3 Download Lyrics

Russ Ft Benny The Butcher I Thought You Got Me Mp3 Download Lyrics

Russ is doing what others thought impossible on his brand-new album Shake The Snow Globe. Got Benny Playing the Butcher against form.

The Griselda lyricist is evidently more versatile than some skeptics might have thought. Instead of bringing Russ into his grim, bar-heavy realm, he allows himself to enter the Diemon’s own, buying into the concept for the greater purpose of the song.

Perhaps that’s what makes “I Thought You Got Me” such an interesting cut, between the introspective pitched-down chorus and vulnerable subject matter.

“I’d forgive an enemy before I forgive a friend,” raps Russ, in his opening verse. “One is breaking a code, one is actin’ in character, I won’t do you how you did me, I won’t laugh and embarrass ya.” The topic of loyalty is familiar to Benny, who pens his own experiences with betrayal with a focused pen.

“Watch who you call a friend, the game filled with snakes, who use real as a shield to conceal they fake,” he raps, riding the somber instrumental with a refined flow. Check out the full album here, and sound off – is this what you thought a Russ and Benny track would sound like?

Quotable Lyrics

It’s betrayal cause I trusted you, won’t happen again

I’d forgive an enemy before I forgive a friend

One is breaking a code, one is actin’ in character

I won’t do you how you did me, I won’t laugh and embarrass ya

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...