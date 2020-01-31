Russ Ft Rick Ross Guess What Mp3 Download Lyrics

Russ Ft Rick Ross Guess What Mp3 Download Lyrics

Put a bit of respect on the name Russ. With Shake The Snow Globe set to arrive tomorrow, one of the most anticipated tracks on the album has struck a vengeance on select international markets.

“Guess What” represents a new achievement for the young mogul, who has already developed himself as one of the exciting innovative thinkers in the industry.

After all, a lyrical duet with Rick Ross himself should be a bucket-list item for any rapper worth his or her salt.

Taking to an impactful instrumental from Boi-1da and Jahaan Sweet, Russ snaps in his tone-setting opening verse. “McLarens and convertibles, my Porsche’s name is Perceval,” he boasts. “I studied this shit inside out but I am not reversible, livin’ way too purposeful, my values ain’t coercible.”

The song doesn’t relent, with Young Renzel matching stride without breaking a sweat. “Hairbrush me and Russ, comin’ like we Dre and Snoop,” raps Ross, honoring his collaborator with a lofty parallel. “’64 Impala, just the way we play with loot, Big bank ballin’, in the paint, I’m known to shoot.”

Check out the new track now, currently available in select international markets.

Quotable Lyrics

McLarens and convertibles, my Porsche’s name is Perceval

I studied this shit inside out but I am not reversible

Livin’ way too purposeful, my values ain’t coercible

