SimxSantana Cannabis Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

We get to see a DIY music video blow up on YouTube every now and then, and catapult a rapper to the stardom. Once the clip hits a few million views mark, record label execs turn their heads and take out their checkbooks.

Columbia Records won the bid for SimxSantana from Philadelphia after his hit, “FLEXIN N’ FLASHIN,” started bubbling through the summer. In his first release of 2020, “Cannabis,” the 19-year-old is now riding the steam

With high energy delivery and wavy flows, SimxSantana approaches the sparse beat. He already secured the co-signs of two of his city’s most respected rappers, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert, so we know things are only going up from there.

A press release details that SimxSantana is spending loads of time in the studio, putting together his mixtape. “I want it to be fun,” he said of the forthcoming project.

“The streets of Philly aren’t fun. People from outside might think so. But our people know. So I want people to hear my music and escape through it.”

Quotable Lyrics

I just took off with this shit

I’m my own boss with this bitch

You get lost in the ditch

So don’t talk out your lips

